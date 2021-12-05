United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,100

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,034.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 98.68. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,100.50 ($14.38).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 390.91%.

In related news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total transaction of £50,521.50 ($66,006.66).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

