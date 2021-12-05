UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $500.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $488.82.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $449.32 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

