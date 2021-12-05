Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello Sells 12,248 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.61, for a total value of $2,016,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $146.88 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

