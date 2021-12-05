Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 25,787 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $121.64 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

