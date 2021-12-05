Upfiring (UFR) Price Tops $0.0569 on Exchanges

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $18.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.00392129 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00012871 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001242 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $778.76 or 0.01587906 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.