US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.27. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 53,989 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

About US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE)

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the design, building, and manufacture of radiation safety and monitoring instruments. It operates through the Optron, Overhoff, and Corporate segments. The Optron segment is located in Canoga Park, California. The Overhoff segment is located in located in Milford, Ohio. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

