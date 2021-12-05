USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 575,800 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $30,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $127,227.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,647 shares of company stock valued at $364,581. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USNA traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.44. The company had a trading volume of 50,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,570. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $74.85 and a one year high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average is $98.83.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

