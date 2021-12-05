Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on USNZY. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

