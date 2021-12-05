Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Uxin worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Uxin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at $9,445,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uxin by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period.

UXIN opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $589.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Uxin Limited has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter.

Uxin Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

