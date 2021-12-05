V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Trimmed by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,336 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,344,000 after buying an additional 605,163 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of V.F. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

V.F. stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

