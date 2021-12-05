Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92.

