Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $307.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

