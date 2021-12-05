Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Position Boosted by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.1% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $56,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 207,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.40 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

