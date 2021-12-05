Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $70,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.59 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.