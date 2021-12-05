Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $107.77 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $111.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

