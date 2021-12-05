Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Trimmed by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.3% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,512,000 after purchasing an additional 982,442 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 717,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,797,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,871,000 after acquiring an additional 259,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.874 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

