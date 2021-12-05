Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $62.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.