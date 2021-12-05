Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

VOO opened at $416.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $333.77 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

