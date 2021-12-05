Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 234,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $143.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $120.57 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.