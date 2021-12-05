Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $57,000.

BND opened at $85.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

