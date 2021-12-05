Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $152.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

