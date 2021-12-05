Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $5.90 on Major Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $22,659.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.90 or 0.00012326 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.09 or 0.08414744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00059957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,176.41 or 1.02755915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00078755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002531 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 797,937 coins and its circulating supply is 653,323 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

