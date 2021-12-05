VeChain (VET) Achieves Market Cap of $5.71 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0888 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.71 billion and approximately $450.46 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000154 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00011374 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.