Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,995 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VELOU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $178,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $197,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

VELOU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.