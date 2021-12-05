Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,804 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,873 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 29.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $616.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $633.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.94. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $293.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

