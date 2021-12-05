Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 1,364 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 51,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

