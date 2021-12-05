Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $12.91 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,038 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $79.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.