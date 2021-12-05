Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $17.19 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,856.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,697.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

