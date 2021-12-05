Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $31.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,897 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $307.72 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

