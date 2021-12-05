Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.88% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,937,000 after buying an additional 124,522 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 433,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 162,923 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,162.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 209,910 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 158,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $26.49 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.