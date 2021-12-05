Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $57,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.75. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

