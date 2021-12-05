Venus Trading 19% Lower This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.92 or 0.00036347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $207.67 million and approximately $20.50 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,892.39 or 0.99188563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00050309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.91 or 0.00825510 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,591,251 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

