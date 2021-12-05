Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Up to $122.67

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $122.67, but opened at $132.65. Veritiv shares last traded at $131.22, with a volume of 362 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,181,000 after purchasing an additional 98,483 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 35.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,144,000 after purchasing an additional 72,411 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 37.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 187.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

