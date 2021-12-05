Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.