Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on February 1st

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the cell phone carrier on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Verizon Communications has raised its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $61.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

