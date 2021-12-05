Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Short Interest Update

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VET opened at $10.26 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 46.50%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

