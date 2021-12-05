Victory Portfolios II (LON:CDL) Insider Acquires £26,666.86 in Stock

Victory Portfolios II (LON:CDL) insider Kyle Robert Hookey purchased 1,333,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £26,666.86 ($34,840.42).

Shares of CDL stock opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Friday. Victory Portfolios II has a 12 month low of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.80 ($0.08).

