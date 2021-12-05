Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $24.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. 200,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,323. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.91 and a beta of 2.54.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 87.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 37,973 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

