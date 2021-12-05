Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 1.0% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Prologis worth $100,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Prologis by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

NYSE PLD opened at $154.66 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average of $132.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

