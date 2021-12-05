Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $33,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,984 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 580.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after acquiring an additional 735,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,096,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,109,000 after acquiring an additional 734,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.17 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.