VITE (VITE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.93 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. VITE has a market cap of $43.96 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0887 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VITE has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00067501 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,028,218,980 coins and its circulating supply is 495,647,870 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.