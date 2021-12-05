Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Sets New 1-Year High at $135.60

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.60 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 135.60 ($1.77), with a volume of 3230767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.40 ($1.72).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVO. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 166 ($2.17) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 141 ($1.84) to GBX 142 ($1.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

