Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.34.

VOD opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

