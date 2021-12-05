Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.73. 6,288,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,097. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.