Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €64.85 ($73.70).

VNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Vonovia stock traded up €0.43 ($0.49) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €50.06 ($56.89). 2,994,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €47.11 ($53.53) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($69.27). The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

