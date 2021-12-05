Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.63.

VNT opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 1,628.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

