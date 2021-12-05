VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 20,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 99,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the third quarter worth about $3,955,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 157.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 61,101 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 110.6% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 368,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 193,581 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the third quarter worth about $4,460,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 661.5% during the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 302,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 263,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

