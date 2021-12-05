WaykiChain (WICC) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and approximately $19.41 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00038371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.00215526 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

