Wedbush Weighs in on PVH Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PVH in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.94.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $109.91. PVH has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in PVH by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PVH by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

