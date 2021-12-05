Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 15,705 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Camping World worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 56.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 17.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 50.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CWH opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

